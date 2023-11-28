News

Relatives of miner injured at Implats mine in the dark about his condition

Other miners fear for their safety after the incident, which led to the deaths of 11 mineworkers in Rustenburg on Monday

28 November 2023 - 21:36 By Kgaugelo Masweneng and Dineo Faku

Relatives of a man who was critically injured at Shaft 11 at Impala Platinum in Rustenburg on Monday are anxiously awaiting news on his condition...

