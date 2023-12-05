A search for a missing 16-year-old Free State girl has ended in tragedy after her body was discovered by a passer-by in the early hours of Monday.
Machaka Radebe was reported missing from her home on Saturday.
According to police, Radebe was last seen by her brother at about noon on Saturday, when they were both sleeping at home in Thakalekwala Street in Rocklands, Bloemfontein.
“When the brother woke up at 12.45pm, he went to look for his sister and noticed she was not in her bedroom. He tried to call her but her mobile phone was answered by an unknown male demanding cash or his sister would die,” said police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele.
Makhele said at about 2am on Monday, Bloemspruit police received information about the body of a female found in a field near Phase 9.
On arrival, police found Radebe's body with a stab wound in her back. She was certified dead at the scene.
“The suspect or suspects are still unknown and police are appealing to anyone who might have information on the incident, to contact Col Bolsiek on 082 466 8530 or police crime Stop 08600 10111 or submit an anonymous tip on the MySAPSApp,” Makhele said.
Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane has instructed the investigating team to work hard to ensure the criminals are brought to book and also find Lesego Mamello Motaung and Lerato Masiu who are both still missing.
Missing teen found dead with stab wound in her back
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
