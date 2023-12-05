A Pretoria man in his 50s has won R25m and change from the Powerball Plus jackpot.
The winning ticket was purchased at Pick ‘n Pay in Pretoria and the winner bagged R25,287,948.10 in Friday's draw.
According to Ithuba, the elated winner says this is his best December ever.
He does not recall winning anything before this life-changing jackpot.
The winner has plans to extend his current home for rental income and acquire a house in the suburbs.
He intends to invest the rest of his winnings to ensure financial growth and the win enables him to comfortably retire, marking a new chapter in his life.
CEO of Ithuba Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.
“These exceptional victories encapsulate the dreams and aspirations symbolised by the National Lottery. Witnessing the impact of these wins, instilling joy and hope in our players, fills us with immense pride. We eagerly anticipate the chance to meet our latest millionaire and assist them on their path to newfound prosperity,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Pretoria man wins R25m in Powerball lottery
Image: 123RF/tawhy
TimesLIVE
