South Africa

Police rescue Midrand woman ‘abducted by man who sweet-talked her but only wanted her cash’

06 December 2023 - 08:24
Two suspects allegedly threatened a woman at gunpoint and forced her to open her banking apps. File photo.
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

Gauteng police have rescued a Midrand woman allegedly kidnapped by two men, including one she met in Sandton a fortnight ago, who forced her to open her banking apps and transfer money.

Officers who were patrolling on Monday spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle at a filling station in Midrand and approached the occupants. 

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said three occupants, two men and one woman, were found inside the car.

“The woman indicated to the police she had been kidnapped by the two men.

“According to information received, the woman met one of the guys about two weeks back in Sandton and they exchanged numbers.

“On Monday the guy called her to meet and she sent him her house location to pick her up. On the way the man picked up the second suspect and they threatened her with a gun and forced her to open her banking apps,” she said.

Nevhuhulwi said an undisclosed amount of money was allegedly transferred from her accounts.

The gun was a pellet gun and the vehicle was a rented car with a false number plate.

The suspects, aged 25 and 32, were arrested and are expected to appear before the Alexandra magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and fraud.

The police have urged the always to be vigilant and take charge of their safety and security.

“With the festive season upon us, many criminals use different tactics to target unsuspecting and vulnerable victims to rob them,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Safety tips to minimise the risks of being a victim of crime:

  • Never give strangers your home address.
  • Do not leave a party or social event with someone you do not know or have just met.
  • Do not leave food or drinks unattended in a public place.
  • Do not allow people you do not know into your home.
  • Do not accept drinks or food from strangers because they could be spiked.

Safety at home:

  • Know all the emergency numbers.
  • Never leave keys in a gate or lock.
  • Make provision for good outside lighting. Outside lights that are on during the day draw the attention of thieves.
  • Let your neighbours know you are not around and ask them to check your home and collect mail.
  • Do not leave doors open or partially open as this serves as an invitation to burglars.
  • Robbers have been known to pose as police officials. Always ask to see the identification card which must always be carried by police service members. The card should state their name, rank and service number and must include their photo.
  • A watchdog is a good early warning system. Never ignore dogs barking during the night. When investigating do so with caution and do not go outside before you are sure it is safe to do so.

Protect your property and reject and report stolen goods:

  • Do not buy stolen goods.
  • Never leave your keys hanging in a door as it is easy to make duplicates.
  • Never leave your car keys in the ignition, even for a few seconds.
  • Never leave valuables on a car seat. Keep them in the boot.
  • Never keep your wallet in the back pocket of your trousers or leave your handbag unattended.
  • Always put your cellphone away when walking in streets.
  • When driving, be constantly on the lookout for suspicious-looking characters and vehicles and do not be hesitate to report them to the police.
  • Motorists are discouraged from giving lifts to people they do not know as they may end up as victims of hijacking, rape and murder.

Safety at ATMs:

  • Avoid isolated ATMs and using them late at night.
  • If you feel unsafe at an ATM or you are suspicious of individuals loitering in the vicinity, trust your instincts and leave.
  • Never write down your pin number or carry it with your bank card.
  • Never accept help from strangers when using an ATM.
  • Take your time when doing transactions. Do not be distracted, intimidated or hurried with your transaction.
  • Be sure no-one is looking over your shoulder when you key in your PIN.

Police have advised parents and guardians to never let their children out of their sight in shopping malls.

