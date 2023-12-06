Gauteng police have rescued a Midrand woman allegedly kidnapped by two men, including one she met in Sandton a fortnight ago, who forced her to open her banking apps and transfer money.
Officers who were patrolling on Monday spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle at a filling station in Midrand and approached the occupants.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said three occupants, two men and one woman, were found inside the car.
“The woman indicated to the police she had been kidnapped by the two men.
“According to information received, the woman met one of the guys about two weeks back in Sandton and they exchanged numbers.
“On Monday the guy called her to meet and she sent him her house location to pick her up. On the way the man picked up the second suspect and they threatened her with a gun and forced her to open her banking apps,” she said.
Nevhuhulwi said an undisclosed amount of money was allegedly transferred from her accounts.
The gun was a pellet gun and the vehicle was a rented car with a false number plate.
The suspects, aged 25 and 32, were arrested and are expected to appear before the Alexandra magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and fraud.
The police have urged the always to be vigilant and take charge of their safety and security.
“With the festive season upon us, many criminals use different tactics to target unsuspecting and vulnerable victims to rob them,” Nevhuhulwi said.
Police rescue Midrand woman ‘abducted by man who sweet-talked her but only wanted her cash’
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari
Gauteng police have rescued a Midrand woman allegedly kidnapped by two men, including one she met in Sandton a fortnight ago, who forced her to open her banking apps and transfer money.
Officers who were patrolling on Monday spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle at a filling station in Midrand and approached the occupants.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said three occupants, two men and one woman, were found inside the car.
“The woman indicated to the police she had been kidnapped by the two men.
“According to information received, the woman met one of the guys about two weeks back in Sandton and they exchanged numbers.
“On Monday the guy called her to meet and she sent him her house location to pick her up. On the way the man picked up the second suspect and they threatened her with a gun and forced her to open her banking apps,” she said.
Nevhuhulwi said an undisclosed amount of money was allegedly transferred from her accounts.
The gun was a pellet gun and the vehicle was a rented car with a false number plate.
The suspects, aged 25 and 32, were arrested and are expected to appear before the Alexandra magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and fraud.
The police have urged the always to be vigilant and take charge of their safety and security.
“With the festive season upon us, many criminals use different tactics to target unsuspecting and vulnerable victims to rob them,” Nevhuhulwi said.
Safety tips to minimise the risks of being a victim of crime:
Safety at home:
Protect your property and reject and report stolen goods:
Safety at ATMs:
Police have advised parents and guardians to never let their children out of their sight in shopping malls.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'Abuser' shoots metro cop who came to victim’s aid on Midrand highway
Cop killer gets 10 years for police officer's death during July 2021 riots
Missing teen found dead with stab wound in her back
Taxi patroller arrested in connection with assault of female police officer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos