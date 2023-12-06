Stay vigilant — why children are at higher risk of poisoning over the festive season

Medication mishaps, pesticide exposures and stings top the list of poisoning and children are most at risk, especially over the festive season.
“In holiday time, being out of our normal routine, we must take extra care to ensure medicines and chemicals are stored safely away from children. The warmer summer months also mean more snakes, spiders and scorpions are active and the incidence of envenomations increases markedly,” said Dr Cindy Stephen, director of the poisons information centre at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital (RCWMCH) in Cape Town.
RCWMCH and Tygerberg Hospital (TBH) poisons information centres are home to the national poisons information helpline, in operation since 2015, which runs 24/7 providing immediate support and guidance to help parents, caregivers and health workers recognise poisoning symptoms and how to treat emergencies. It is run by 14 clinicians and pharmacists, receives more than 1,100 calls a month and takes up to 13,600 calls a year.
RCWMCH and TBH dealt with more than 2,500 poisoning cases in December 2022 and January 2023.
TBH poisons information centre director Carine Marks urged parents to “stay vigilant this festive season”.
“With children at higher risk, poisoning dangers loom — medication mishaps, pesticide exposures and stings top the list.”
WAYS TO SAFEGUARD YOUR FAMILY:
- store medication or poisonous substances safely out of reach of children;
- being out of one’s routine may make one more forgetful;
- when travelling, do not keep medication in travel or shopping bags where they are easily accessible to curious children;
- make sure medication is safety stored immediately after use;
- be careful when visiting other people’s homes where medication and poisonous substances may not be safely locked away;
- keep loose batteries and battery-controlled devices away from children and secure the battery compartment with tape — swallowed batteries can cause serious harm to children;
- hot summer days mean everyone is thirstier. Be careful that paraffin or other poisonous liquids, such as methylated spirits or thinners, are not decanted into juice bottles where they may look like water or juice;
- if rubbish accumulates during the holiday season, rats and mice may be around. Only use pesticides bought from a shop and properly labelled. Do not buy black granules or white liquids in unmarked packets or bottles. These should not be used in the home and can be dangerous to humans;
- in summer, snakes and scorpions are out and about. Always wear closed shoes when hiking and use a torch when walking outside at night. In the event of a snakebite, keep the person calm and quiet and transport them to the closest hospital without delay; and
- swimming in the sea may result in stings from blue bottles or jellyfish. Remove tentacles carefully, avoid rubbing the skin and flush with seawater, not fresh water. Immersing the sting site in hot water for at least 20 minutes may help to alleviate pain, after which painkillers can be used to ease discomfort. Rubbing vinegar, meat tenderisers, methylated spirits or any other substances onto the sting area is not advised.
The poisons information helpline number is 0861 555 777.
