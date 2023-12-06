Calling all gin fans — try this lunch menu with your fave tipples

Whether it's Christmas celebrations, Boxing Day or your take on a New Year's Eve feast, the festive period is filled with many days that call for unforgettable dining experiences. While wine might be on everyone's mind for pairing, you can also have a menu tailored for gin. Here's what the experts at Hendrick's Gin had to say:
Whether it's Christmas celebrations, Boxing Day or your take on a New Year's Eve feast, the festive period is filled with many days that call for unforgettable dining experiences. While wine might be on everyone's mind for pairing, you can also have a menu tailored for gin. Here's what the experts at Hendrick's Gin had to say:
STARTER: CUCUMBER DILL SALAD
A refreshing cucumber salad with a hint of dill echoes the cucumber notes in Hendrick's Gin. A light dressing of mild vinegar enhances the freshness without overpowering the flavours.
MAIN COURSE: ROSE PETAL AND HERB-INFUSED CHICKEN
Chicken marinated or cooked with delicate rose petals and a blend of fresh herbs such as thyme or rosemary complements the floral notes of the gin. Serve with a side of aromatic jasmine or basmati rice for added sophistication.
SIDE: QUINOA TABBOULEH
A quinoa tabbouleh, rich with fresh parsley, mint and tomatoes, adds a fresh and botanical dimension to the meal, aligning well with the gin's profile.
DESSERT: BOTANICAL CHEESECAKE WITH CUCUMBER AND ROSE
For dessert, a botanical cheesecake infused with subtle hints of cucumber and rose, topped with a drizzle of Hendrick's Gin. This unique combination will highlight the gin's distinctive cucumber and rose essences.
COCKTAIL: HENDRICK'S GIN & TONIC WITH A TWIST
Serve a classic Hendrick's Gin and tonic, garnished with a slice of cucumber and a few rose petals. This simple yet elegant cocktail is the perfect accompaniment to your meal.
