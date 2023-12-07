South Africa

Giving up does not exist for officer taking rapists off the streets

07 December 2023 - 09:48
Sgt Mpho Mukununde is a detective attached to the Katlehong family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit in Gauteng.
Image: Supplied

Sgt Mpho Mukununde always knew she was destined to be a detective.

Attached to the Katlehong family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit in Gauteng, she has removed 15 rapists from society and ensured hefty sentences, including life imprisonment.

“‘Giving up’ does not exist in my vocabulary and I do my best to identify, trace and arrest perpetrators of crime,” said Mukununde.

Her career has many highlights, but one case that stands out is the sentencing of a convicted rapist to 35 years' imprisonment by the Palm Ridge magistrate's court in 2016 for rape and armed robbery.

In 2013, a 23-year-old man and an unknown accomplice attacked a 25-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son in their home in Phola Park, Thokoza. The duo raped the woman in front of her son before they fled the scene.

After Mukununde was assigned to the investigation, the case turned “cold” with no positive leads and the perpetrators unknown.

She recalls the victim’s son broke down in tears while he described what happened to them as she took their statements.

As in any other case, she vowed to seek justice for the two victims.

After Mukununde returned from maternity leave in 2015 a DNA lead from the SAPS’ forensic science laboratory arrived on her desk, linking a suspect to one of her cases. She recognised it to be the Phola Park incident.

Mukununde analysed the new lead, and then traced and arrested the suspect within days. Her investigation led to a watertight case against the accused.

She joined the police 16 years ago as a student constable and completed various detective-related courses.

In 2011 she joined the Katlehong FCS unit as an investigator.

Mukununde urged teenagers and youth to refrain from attending “pens down” celebrations which may involve drugs and alcohol, as they often lead to crime.

TimesLIVE

