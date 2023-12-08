133 undocumented foreigners intercepted in Limpopo

A convoy of 11 vehicles travelling from Zimbabwe and heading to Polokwane with 133 occupants was intercepted by the Limpopo provincial tracking team on Thursday evening.
“The passengers could not provide the legal documentation for being in the country and were placed under arrest on the spot,” said police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.
Among them were 73 children between the ages of six months and 17 years.
Police seized:
- eight Toyota Quantums;
- two Toyota Hilux GD6 double-cab bakkies with canopies; and
- one Toyota Fortuner.
Police investigations are continuing.
