Bus operator ditches unaccompanied minors amid BMA policy confusion
Company confirms it will no longer allow minors to travel unaccompanied into SA
04 December 2023 - 21:43
A long-distance bus company operating between Zimbabwe and South Africa says it will no longer carry minor children unaccompanied by a parent or guardian after what they claim is a sudden change in policy by the Border Management Authority (BMA)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.