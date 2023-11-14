South Africa

Undocumented Pakistani, Bangladeshi nationals found in Mpumalanga taxi

14 November 2023 - 11:41 By TimesLIVE
Police said the foreign nationals, who did not have proper documentation, were arrested. The driver of the vehicle was charged.
Image: SAPS

Cases of human trafficking and contravention of the Immigration Act are under investigation after police intercepted a vehicle transporting 23 foreign nationals in Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the Mbombela (Nelspruit) crime intelligence and highway patrol units received a tipoff about a Toyota Quantum travelling on the N4 and R38 with passengers suspected to be undocumented persons.

The vehicle was spotted on the R38 to Low's Creek in the area of Kaapmuiden.

The driver, 33, was interviewed to determine the origins of the passengers. He told police he was instructed to pick up people on the road to Delmas.

The Hawks were alerted and took over the investigation.

Preliminarily investigation revealed 23 undocumented persons aged between 14 and 46 were being transported — a total of 14 Pakistani and nine Bangladeshi nationals. Among the group were two minors aged 14 and 17,” said Sekgotodi.

“It was discovered some passengers had passports but some did not. The available passports were unstamped.”

All the suspects were detained pending their first court appearance at Barberton district court on Wednesday.

The driver was arrested on charges of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act.

