Solar panels mislabelled for sale and fake Lego seized in Gauteng — police

08 December 2023 - 10:40 By TimesLIVE
Fake Lego products were found in the aisles and on display.
Image: SAPS

Police seized solar panels in Crown Mines, Johannesburg, on Thursday, making two arrests.

Paperwork for the solar panels falsely claimed to be another brand.
Image: SAPS

Stickers to label the Chinese imports as a Canadian-made brand were found during the raid, the SAPS said.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court soon.

Counterfeit Lego products were seized at Oriental City, Old Johannesburg Road in Centurion, and at Queens Corner Shopping Centre in Queenswood, this week, Gauteng police said.

Toys and electronic games bearing a Lego trademark were seized.

The items were on display on shop shelves and in aisles.

About 2,100 units were seized with an estimated value of R850,000.

“Criminal and civil proceedings are to be instituted against the businesses and their owners.”

Generators will ensure uninterrupted power at hospitals, Ramokgopa says on Chinese donation

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is confident the Chinese government's donated generators will help ensure an uninterrupted power supply at ...
News
6 days ago

Hawks' top 5: fraud, precious metals, drugs, CIT heists and corruption

The national priority offence that contributed to the highest number of arrests — 173 — in the second quarter of the 2023/24 financial year was ...
News
2 weeks ago

DYLAN SCHNETLER | How to choose the right long-term load-shedding solution

Sporadic power cuts are still an everyday occurrence — so is the confusion around what solution will work best to Eskom-proof your home
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

SA’s power fix needs grid access and capacity to converge, says Ramokgopa

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told parliament that the Presidency, the National Treasury, and the department of public enterprises ...
News
3 weeks ago

Stolen Eskom solar panels and tower batteries recovered at Kosi Bay

An operation led by the border management authority which followed intelligence information has recovered four stolen solar panels and 11 tower ...
News
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | Counterfeit goods are a threat at every level and must be rooted out

According to Tracit, the trafficking of fake goods is driven by transnational syndicates
Opinion & Analysis
4 weeks ago
