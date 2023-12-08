Stickers to label the Chinese imports as a Canadian-made brand were found during the raid, the SAPS said.
Solar panels mislabelled for sale and fake Lego seized in Gauteng — police
Image: SAPS
Police seized solar panels in Crown Mines, Johannesburg, on Thursday, making two arrests.
Image: SAPS
Stickers to label the Chinese imports as a Canadian-made brand were found during the raid, the SAPS said.
The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court soon.
Counterfeit Lego products were seized at Oriental City, Old Johannesburg Road in Centurion, and at Queens Corner Shopping Centre in Queenswood, this week, Gauteng police said.
Toys and electronic games bearing a Lego trademark were seized.
The items were on display on shop shelves and in aisles.
About 2,100 units were seized with an estimated value of R850,000.
“Criminal and civil proceedings are to be instituted against the businesses and their owners.”
