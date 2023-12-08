South Africa

Six killed as bus plunges off cliff on Long Tom Pass

08 December 2023 - 22:44 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Six people were killed and 49 others sustained injuries when their bus careened off Long Tom Pass and went down the cliff on Friday afternoon. Stock photo.
Six people were killed and 49 others sustained injuries when their bus careened off Long Tom Pass and went down the cliff on Friday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

Six people were killed and 49 others injured when the bus they were travelling in plunged off a cliff on Long Tom Pass on Friday afternoon, the Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department said. 

Medics said the bus had apparently veered off the road. Long Tom Pass is a mountain pass on the R37 between Lydenburg and Sabie.

“The six perished at the scene on impact. Initially, it was reported that there were two fatalities. The emergency personnel and other stakeholders who were working on the scene uncovered more bodies” the department said. 

The injured were transported to nearby hospitals. The department said the cause of the accident is now a subject of investigation by various stakeholders. 

MEC Vusi Shongwe appealed to road users to exercise caution during the festive season.

He said it was deeply disheartening for the province to start the season on such a grim note.

 “We are concerned about the number of fatalities that the province recorded so far from the crashes since last week. We continue to make a clarion call to motorists to be extremely vigilant amid rising traffic volumes. They should be patient and plan their trips accordingly,” Shongwe said. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

At least 60 injured as bus plunges off cliff in Long Tom Pass

At least 60 passengers were injured when the bus they were travelling in plunged off a cliff in Long Tom Pass in Mpumalanga on Friday afternoon.
News
4 hours ago

Woman, 82, arrested for allegedly spending relative's RAF payout

A pensioner has appeared in court on a charge of fraud after allegedly spending a R255,000 Road Accident Fund payout meant to compensate a relative ...
News
1 day ago

IN PICS | Sombre memorial service for Implats miners who died in shaft accident

A woman dressed in black seated on stage in a group of mourners stared as a pastor preached at the memorial service for 13 miners who died in an ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Clean water? These are the top-performing municipalities South Africa
  2. Dan Marokane expected to be appointed as Eskom CEO South Africa
  3. Retired Durban doctor, 85, pleads guilty to fraud South Africa
  4. ‘Bus drivers should have been arrested’: Motsoaledi on Zimbabwe minors travel ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Public goes for cash after van blown up in cash-in-transit heist South Africa

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad