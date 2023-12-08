Free State police are looking for three men who stormed into a home in Harry Gwala, Zamdela, robbed the occupants and killed the homeowner.
The victim was with two friends when they heard a knock at the door 30 minutes after midnight.
Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said one of the victim's friends opened the door and three unknown armed suspects stormed and demanded cash.
“They took the victim's bank card and cash after they ransacked the house. Before leaving, it is alleged the suspects assaulted the three victims,” Kareli said.
After they left the two friends discovered the owner of the house was bleeding and his throat had been slit.
The 55-year-old man was declared dead at the scene when police and emergency medical services were summoned .
Kareli said: “Zamdela police are asking anyone who might have information about the brutal murder and robbery to contact Det-Sgt Tauru Majwe of provincial organised crime on 071 094 0570, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via the MySapsApp.”
Three men rob a man and his friends at home before slitting his throat
Image: 123RF
