A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men during a visit to her aunt's village in Limpopo.
Police in Ritavi have launched a manhunt for the suspects. The attack took place at about 3pm on Tuesday at Dan village in the Mopani district. The victim lives in a nearby village.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said while sitting outside the house with her cousin, they were approached by three unknown males who forcefully took the 15-year-old inside the house and undressed her.
“The victim was raped by the trio who left her inside the house and fled the scene on foot to evade arrest. After the ordeal, the victim informed her aunt and the incident was immediately reported to the police who opened three counts of rape,” he said.
“Anyone with information that can assist with investigations should contact the investigating officer, Capt Maswanganyi on 082 451 7156 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or nearest police station or MySAPSApp,” Mashaba said.
15-year-old gang-raped in Limpopo, manhunt launched for suspects
Image: 123RF/ARTIT OUBKAEW
