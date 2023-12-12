South Africa

Nurses' treatment of raped girl, who later died, was shameful: Joe Phaahla

12 December 2023 - 21:49

Disappointing, totally unacceptable and shameful...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Senior officials in EC premier's office arrested for tender fraud News
  3. Government is failing us on undocumented migrants: Gauteng police chief Mawela South Africa
  4. High-profile Cape taxi boss sought in connection with murder and fraud arrested ... South Africa
  5. Former human settlement employees in court to face corruption charges South Africa

Latest Videos

A new political leader in South Africa: Meet Roger Jardine
Harvard, Penn Heads Under Fire for Answers on Antisemitism