Blast from the past: Mkhalele piledriver snatches draw with Czech Republic
Today in SA sport history: December 13
12 December 2023 - 21:34
1980 — Peter “Terror” Mathebula becomes the first black South African boxer to win a world title when he outpoints Tae Shik Kim of Korea for the WBA flyweight crown in Los Angeles. At that stage Mathebula was the third SA fighter to win a world belt after Vic Toweel in 1950 and Arnold Taylor in 1973, but he was the first to do it overseas...
