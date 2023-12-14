South Africa

Joyous news in single paragraph: Load-shedding suspended by Eskom — for now

14 December 2023 - 13:42 By TimesLIVE
Load-shedding has been suspended from Thursday. File photo.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

With the worst year of continuous load-shedding on record coming to an end soon, Eskom has kept it short and sweet in announcing on Thursday that the enforced power outages would be suspended until further notice.

Further improvement in available generating capacity was cited as the reason in a one-paragraph announcement.

South Africans previously were given respite during daytime hours until 4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday this week but had load-shedding in the evenings.

TimesLIVE

