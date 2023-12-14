With the worst year of continuous load-shedding on record coming to an end soon, Eskom has kept it short and sweet in announcing on Thursday that the enforced power outages would be suspended until further notice.
Further improvement in available generating capacity was cited as the reason in a one-paragraph announcement.
Joyous news in single paragraph: Load-shedding suspended by Eskom — for now
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
South Africans previously were given respite during daytime hours until 4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday this week but had load-shedding in the evenings.
TimesLIVE
