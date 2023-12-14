A 30-year-old serial rapist, who terrorised a number of women in North West for years, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Karabo Zacharia Maeza’s conviction emanates from offences that were committed around Lonely Park, Signal Hill, and Molelwane villages in Mahikeng between May 2014 and May 2022.
“He and his unknown co-perpetrator accosted women who were walking from taverns at night and threatened them with knives before dragging them into open fields and bushes to rape them,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.
They would then rob the women of their belongings before fleeing.
Maeza, who was linked to the offences through DNA samples, was arrested in June last year, and was denied him bail. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
Mamothame said the Mmabatho sexual offences court sentenced Maeza to life imprisonment on each of the four counts of rape, 10 years on one count of rape and 15 years on each of the three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.
North West director of public prosecutions Dr Rachel Makhari thanked prosecutor adv Kefentse Diseko, Capt Charles Montshiwa and all the role players who ensured that justice was served.
TimesLIVE
Life for North West serial rapist who was traced through DNA evidence
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART
TimesLIVE
