Northern Cape municipalities to give residents monthly update on water quality

The Northern Cape government is to compel municipalities to inform communities about the status of the water quality monthly.
Co-operative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Bentley Vass said they will ensure municipalities comply.
“We will ensure that where the water quality is not of drinking standard, 'boiler notices' are issued to communities until the water is deemed safe,” he said during a press conference on Thursday.
This follows the water report released by water and sanitation (DWS) minister Senzo Mchunu earlier this month on the state of water in South Africa.
The report indicated the Northern Cape has the highest percentage of drinking water systems with poor or critical performance (87%). This is a big increase from the figures of 2014 when 48% of systems were problematic.
“We plead with communities to take precautions with water that comes from their taps. Where they deem the quality of water to be unsafe, the municipality must be alerted so they can investigate the complaint.”
“In Kai !Garib municipality, big improvements in the quality of the water have been made with the support received from DWS through the refurbishment project of the existing water treatment facility in Kakamas,” he said.
Cogta department head Bafedile Lenkoe said the department was involved with DWS through the regional bulk infrastructure grant (RBIG) to assist municipalities with planned projects and ensure those are funded.
“Through the RBIG, it is where we are assisting, but [if] you commission a water treatment plant, if there is no maintenance and repairs budget allocated in terms of municipal allocation, then there is a problem.
“We encourage municipalities to ensure there are repair and maintenance budgets allocated and constant monitoring and evaluation of infrastructure,” he said.
Lenkoe added they also work with the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (Misa) to support municipalities with critical skills.
"[Misa] also deploy engineers, they have a pool of close to 500. Some of them are allocated within the province to assist with municipal infrastructure support.”
