Tree-dweller, armed livestock thieves and stonings: The SANDF's battle to secure SA borders

An unusual discovery made by the South African National Defence Force this year during patrols along the Maseru border between South Africa and Lesotho was a tree house.
The discovery was made in September when soldiers on patrol spotted a solar panel.
“We were patrolling along the border and saw a sign. We came to check what a solar panel is doing in the veld, and then we happened to see a basha (on top of a tree). There was a tree house on top and a guy was staying there,” platoon commander Lt Mmanti Manamela said.
The tree house was on the South African side and a Lesotho national was staying in it.
“He said he had been staying there for almost six years. He had phones and electronics.
“We handed him to the Border Management Authority and destroyed the basha.
“He was deported to Lesotho ,” Manamela said.
According to the SANDF, the festive season is when it sees a surge in Lesotho nationals illegally crossing into South Africa.
Gaps between the port of entry are used by runners as they smuggle people into South Africa and herdsmen also cross into the country so their livestock can graze illegally.
The SANDF on Wednesday took the media on a site visit along the Lesotho border, which is about 485km long.
The two countries are separated by the Caledon River. . During the visit, human remains could be spotted along the border line.
Infantry officer Capt Botshelo Life Phutiyagae said the river is also used by criminal syndicates. Some South African farmers also have illegal agreements with Lesotho nationals, he said.
Phutiyagae said the problematic areas with cross-border criminal activities include Clocolan, Ficksburg, Ladybrand, Boemsmanskop (Zastron) and Wepenar/Vanstadensrus.
“Criminal activities usually take place from 8pm to 4am. Criminal activities are mostly associated with livestock theft, illegal grazing and malicious damage to property (cutting of the border fence),” he said.
Since October , soldiers have arrested 41 undocumented people and recorded 40 stolen animals.
“The alleged Lesotho nationals (who were armed) illegally crossed the border and advanced to a poundmaster in Ladybrand in an attempt to forcefully release the impounded livestock,” ' he said.
The SANDF also intercepts trucks passing through ports of entry with fraudulent documents.
One of the challenges soldiers face on patrols is Lesotho nationals allegedly throwing stones at them.
The SANDF said it is looking at ways to use technology to assist troops on the ground.
