A taxi driver died after he crashed into the back of a truck near Chesterville on the N2 in Durban on Sunday.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to the accident on the N2 northbound at about 6am.
“On arrival medics found carnage as they found a taxi had rear-ended a truck on the national highway,” he said.
“Paramedics assessed the driver who was the only one in the vehicle. He was found to be entrapped in the wreckage with major injuries.”
He said there was nothing medics could do for the man and he was cut free from the wreckage by the Durban fire department.
TimesLIVE
Taxi driver dies after crashing into truck on Durban's N2
Image: ALS Paramedics
A taxi driver died after he crashed into the back of a truck near Chesterville on the N2 in Durban on Sunday.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to the accident on the N2 northbound at about 6am.
“On arrival medics found carnage as they found a taxi had rear-ended a truck on the national highway,” he said.
“Paramedics assessed the driver who was the only one in the vehicle. He was found to be entrapped in the wreckage with major injuries.”
He said there was nothing medics could do for the man and he was cut free from the wreckage by the Durban fire department.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
We owe it to each other to take care on the roads over the holidays
'I was in a wheelchair and now I am standing tall' — Sbahle Mpisane plans to speak about her car crash
POLL | After crashing 22 BMWs, amaPanyaza now recognised as traffic cops — are they fit for purpose?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos