POLL | After crashing 22 BMWs, amaPanyaza now recognised as traffic cops — are they fit for purpose?

13 December 2023 - 13:15 By TIMESLIVE
The Gauteng department of community safety's crime prevention wardens in the spotlight. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola’s recommendation that Gauteng’s “amaPanyaza” crime wardens be given the same legal status as provincial traffic officers in the justice cluster has received mixed reaction.

“After conducting an analysis of the applicable legal frameworks, it was determined that for the Gauteng crime prevention wardens to exercise peace officer powers they must assume the same legal status as Gauteng provincial traffic officers,” justice ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said.

Earlier this month, Sunday Times put a spotlight on the controversial crime prevention wardens' vehicle use, which involved 22 crashes since taking possession of 199 new BMWs in May.

Three cars have been written off, 11 are undergoing repairs and eight are being assessed for damage. This was revealed by Gauteng community safety department spokesperson Ofentse Morwane after questions from the Sunday Times.

“Law enforcement officials are not immune to road accidents, particularly because they have to cautiously use high levels of speed when conducting high-density operations and patrols. However, the department does not condone [the] reckless and irresponsible driving of state vehicles,” Morwane said.

Over the next three years, the provincial government plans to spend R4bn on training and absorbing the wardens. The Gauteng Treasury raised concerns about these costs in the medium-term budget policy statement earlier this week. 

Morwane said accidents involving wardens and Gauteng traffic police were investigated by the department’s internal accident investigation unit. 

“[When] investigations show officials were negligent, disciplinary action is taken,” Morwane said.

