Holidaymakers warned about risk of rabies in KZN and Eastern Cape

18 December 2023 - 10:49
A warning to holidaymakers has been issued after a rabies outbreak in coastal areas in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/reddogs

A cautionary advisory to holidaymakers has been issued after a rabies outbreak in coastal areas in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. 

The national department of agriculture said rabies is a zoonotic disease, meaning the infection can be transmitted to people after coming into contact with an infected animal. 

Reggie Ngcobo, the department’s spokesperson, said the rabies virus is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal when it bites, scratches or licks a person. 

He said rabies affects the brain and is fatal once a person or animal shows clinical signs such as changes in behaviour and neurological symptoms. 

“They may drool a lot, become paralysed, are unable to swallow, continuously vocalise (barking, whining, howling and so on), and become aggressive. On the contrary, they may appear weak and unresponsive. Any mammal can become infected with rabies, but the biggest threat to human health is infected dogs and cats,” he said.

eThekwini dog owners warned of rabies outbreak

The KwaZulu-Natal department of agriculture has warned the public and dog owners of a rabies outbreak in the eThekwini metro.
News
4 months ago

According to Ngcobo, rabies is common in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga and the border between the Free State and Lesotho. 

He said as the coastal areas in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape are a particularly high risk for rabies, members of public must not approach, touch or pick up stray dogs and cats in  these areas. 

Ngcobo said people should report stray animals to local welfare authorities and support organisations caring for such animals. 

“Rabies may occur anywhere in South Africa and therefore avoid handling animals you do not know. Once clinical signs become visible, there is no curative treatment and it is 100% fatal. Therefore if you suspect you have been exposed to an animal that may have rabies, it is critically important to wash the wound very well with soap under running water and to immediately seek preventative treatment at your nearest healthcare facility. Doing this can save your life.”

Ngcobo said all dogs and cats must be correctly vaccinated against rabies, as required by law, to protect the pets and family members. He encouraged people to enquire with their local state veterinarian, animal health technician, private veterinarian or animal welfare organisation for access to rabies vaccinations.

