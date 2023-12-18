South Africa

NSPCA obtains order interdicting spread of defamatory, false statements

18 December 2023 - 20:13 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The NSPCA has obtained a court order requiring six respondents to remove all publications related to the NSPCA. These interviews dealt with the treatment of dogs and, in particular, pit bulls in South Africa.
The NSPCA has obtained a court order requiring six respondents to remove all publications related to the NSPCA. These interviews dealt with the treatment of dogs and, in particular, pit bulls in South Africa.
Image: Sunday times

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) said on Monday it successfully obtained a Johannesburg high court interdict against Shane Cooper, Yusuf Ismail, the South African Debate Initiative, Titon Arc Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, Loving Life Television and the Pit Bull Special Victims Unit South Africa. 

The order prevents the publication, dissemination or republication of defamatory statements, false allegations, posts, memes, comments, video clips or sound clips targeting the NSPCA and its members. 

The NSPCA said it took the legal route after a series of interviews conducted by director of South African Debate Initiative Yusuf Ismail with Titon Arc founder Shane Cooper, initially on January 29.

There were also interviews involving Scott Balson of Loving Life. Eight interviews were published allegedly containing false and defamatory statements directed at the NSPCA.   

The NSPCA said during these interviews baseless allegations were made, including labelling the NSPCA as the "mafia of animal welfare”. The interviews were about the treatment of dogs and, in particular, pit bulls in South Africa. 

In terms of the order, the six are prohibited from sharing recorded interviews that contain defamatory content, as outlined in the court order.  

The six were ordered to remove publications related to the NSPCA within 10 days from the date of the court order. They were also prohibited from republishing any statements that promote or encourage others to publicise defamatory content about the NSPCA. 

“The NSPCA emphasises that while freedom of speech is a fundamental right, it is not without limitations. The right to express oneself should not infringe upon the rights of others or be used to disseminate false and defamatory information,” the NSPCA said.   

NSPCA executive director Marcelle Meredith said the false accusations could undermine the organisation's ability to fulfil its mission.  

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Animal shelters buckle under cost of living pressures

Animal shelters’ income is on the decline, while the need for their services has increased
News
1 month ago

Criminal charge laid against Julius Malema for botched cow slaughter

The NSPCA has decided to lay criminal charges against the EFF leader for repeatedly stabbing a cow in a botched attempt at slaughtering the animal.
News
3 months ago

Circus comes to town but animal rights activists not impressed

McLaren Circus has come to Durban but anti-animal cruelty organisation Ban Animal Trade is not happy, saying the use of animals is an “exploitive and ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Polokwane police hunt for gang who stole woman's stokvel money South Africa
  3. Body of 15-year-old discovered: two teenagers arrested South Africa
  4. Police search for suspects who robbed Mozambican taxi with 16 passengers South Africa
  5. And now for some good news! Eskom suspends load-shedding until Friday South Africa

Latest Videos

Erik ten Hag ‘very proud’ after Manchester United stalemate at Liverpool
'It is satisfying,' - Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker after winning Carling ...