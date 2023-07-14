Circus comes to town but animal rights activists not impressed

The organisation has also been vociferous in challenging the use of horses at the Hollywood Bets Durban July event.
Singh said there had been a global shift towards banning animals from being used at circuses.
“We are opposed to animals being removed from their natural habitat which is the wild.”
She said the circus profited by using animals.
“All natural behaviour is taken away from them.”
The circus' public relations officer Karl Hildebrandt said the controversy over the animals had not resulted in a dip in ticket sales.
“Throughout all this time we had enjoyed a succession of sold-out shows in Durban,” said Hildebrandt.
He said since the show started last month the company had had more than five inspections by the Durban SPCA which found they had not flouted any laws.
“In all those instances we have never been found to be in the wrong, not received any warning,” said Hildebrandt.
“Animals in South Africa have been a huge drawcard for audiences. However the recent years have shown the special relationship that our animal trainers maintain with our animals.
“It’s important for us as a business that includes performing animals to convey how we can have a beautiful relationship with the animals when caring and bonding with them,” said Hildebrandt.
National council of SPCA spokesperson Shayla Knipe confirmed they had received a complaint.
“The NSPCA is opposed to the keeping and or breeding of indigenous and exotic wild species in captivity for reasons other than for bona fide conservation purposes, for rehabilitation and or sanctuary purposes in facilities approved by the SPCA,” said Knipe.
She confirmed that the local SPCA had responded to complaints about the circus and condition of the animals to determine whether there are any contraventions of the Animal Protection Act.
“Because circuses travel, SPCAs nationwide continually inspect circuses when they visit their area. The NSPCA is aware of several complaints against circuses using animals in their acts and we actively monitor the situation.”
Chatsworth father Ashay Baijnath said he was aware of the flak about circus animals.
“I have not really seen it yet. But I would also be turned off if there was gross abuse of animals. Having said that it is always a thrill to see some of the animals,” said Baijnath.
Westville resident Paul Johnston, 66, who is a fan of circus shows, said he been made aware of a growing calls for animals not to be used by circuses.
“But I must say that I had not witnessed any cruelty during some of the shows,” he said.
