The South African paramedic who has been released after being kidnapped in Libya six years ago is yet to come home from Algeria.
This is according to Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman on Monday.
Gerco van Deventer was captured in Libya on November 3 2017 by a splinter group of Al-Qaeda before being “sold off” to the Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) Al-Qaeda group in Mali in 2018, making him the longest-held South African hostage in captivity.
“He is still in Algeria. We have to await feedback from South African state security. He was sent for a medical review in a hospital in Algeria,” said Sooliman.
He said South African officials had learnt this from Algerian state security.
“We await the next step on his health and arrangements to bring him home to be reunited with his wife Shereen and son Asher. It has been six agonising years of prayer, patience and hope. May [he] return home soon safely.”
Paramedic Gerco van Deventer still in Algeria after release from Al-Qaeda captivity
Image: Bring Gerco Home via Facebook
The South African paramedic who has been released after being kidnapped in Libya six years ago is yet to come home from Algeria.
This is according to Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman on Monday.
Gerco van Deventer was captured in Libya on November 3 2017 by a splinter group of Al-Qaeda before being “sold off” to the Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) Al-Qaeda group in Mali in 2018, making him the longest-held South African hostage in captivity.
“He is still in Algeria. We have to await feedback from South African state security. He was sent for a medical review in a hospital in Algeria,” said Sooliman.
He said South African officials had learnt this from Algerian state security.
“We await the next step on his health and arrangements to bring him home to be reunited with his wife Shereen and son Asher. It has been six agonising years of prayer, patience and hope. May [he] return home soon safely.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
SA paramedic Gerco van Deventer freed six years after capture by Al-Qaeda
Hearts held hostage
'Positive feedback' in pursuit to release SA hostage Gerco van Deventer
'Help me please,' says South African Gerco van Deventer held hostage in Mali for 5 years
Nearly 40 South Africans kidnapped, jailed, missing or presumed dead in foreign countries
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos