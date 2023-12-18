Two men aged 18 and 19 have been arrested after the discovery of the lifeless body of a 15-year-old girl in Balfour, Mpumalanga.
According to police, the lifeless body of the teenage girl was discovered next to a dilapidated and unfinished house at Goede section on Friday.
The two are expected to appear at the Balfour magistrate's court on Monday facing a murder charge.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said police and paramedics responded. They found the body of the half-naked teenager with silver plastic around her private parts.
She was certified dead by the medical personnel at the scene.
“Police opened a murder case and activated all possible resources. It was not long before the hard work of the members paid off as the first suspect, 19, was arrested on Saturday at about 10am. The second suspect was arrested on the same Saturday around 2pm,” Mohlala said.
Body of 15-year-old discovered: two teenagers arrested
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
Two men aged 18 and 19 have been arrested after the discovery of the lifeless body of a 15-year-old girl in Balfour, Mpumalanga.
According to police, the lifeless body of the teenage girl was discovered next to a dilapidated and unfinished house at Goede section on Friday.
The two are expected to appear at the Balfour magistrate's court on Monday facing a murder charge.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said police and paramedics responded. They found the body of the half-naked teenager with silver plastic around her private parts.
She was certified dead by the medical personnel at the scene.
“Police opened a murder case and activated all possible resources. It was not long before the hard work of the members paid off as the first suspect, 19, was arrested on Saturday at about 10am. The second suspect was arrested on the same Saturday around 2pm,” Mohlala said.
Body of dreadlocked man found in bushes next to graveyard
It could not be ruled out that she might have been raped, Mohlala said, adding that an autopsy will be conducted as part of the investigation.
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident.
“This is a very shameful incident seeing that we just had 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children. We hope the law will take its course and justice be served for the innocent and murdered girl,” she said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Nine shot dead while drinking in North West yard on Day of Reconciliation
Eastern Cape 'bathtub killer' jailed for life
Angry mob allegedly kills man found with body of 6-year-old girl in his house
Missing 8-year-old allegedly raped and found dead behind church
Missing teen found dead with stab wound in her back
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos