South Africa

Body of 15-year-old discovered: two teenagers arrested

18 December 2023 - 12:00
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The teenage girl was found half-naked with silver plastic around her private parts. Stock photo.
The teenage girl was found half-naked with silver plastic around her private parts. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

Two men aged 18 and 19 have been arrested after the discovery of the lifeless body of a 15-year-old girl in Balfour, Mpumalanga.

According to police, the lifeless body of the teenage girl was discovered next to a dilapidated and unfinished house at Goede section on Friday.

The two are expected to appear at the Balfour magistrate's court on Monday facing a murder charge.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said police and paramedics responded. They found the body of the half-naked teenager with silver plastic around her private parts.

She was certified dead by the medical personnel at the scene.

“Police opened a murder case and activated all possible resources. It was not long before the hard work of the members paid off as the first suspect, 19, was arrested on Saturday at about 10am. The second suspect was arrested on the same Saturday around 2pm,” Mohlala said.

Body of dreadlocked man found in bushes next to graveyard

Police in Polokwane are seeking public assistance in a case of murder after the partially burnt body of an unknown man was discovered in bushes next ...
News
5 hours ago

It could not be ruled out that she might have been raped, Mohlala said, adding that an autopsy will be conducted as part of the investigation.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident.

“This is a very shameful incident seeing that we just had 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children. We hope the law will take its course and justice be served for the innocent and murdered girl,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Nine shot dead while drinking in North West yard on Day of Reconciliation

Nine people, including four women, were shot dead by an unknown number of attackers in the North West while enjoying the Day of Reconciliation ...
News
21 hours ago

Eastern Cape 'bathtub killer' jailed for life

Yibanathi Ndema has been sentenced to life imprisonment, plus 11 years on other charges, four years after the murder of Noluvuyo Nonkwelo-Ndema.
News
4 days ago

Angry mob allegedly kills man found with body of 6-year-old girl in his house

Police in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape are investigating two cases of murder after the body of a six-year-old child was found in the house of her ...
News
1 week ago

Missing 8-year-old allegedly raped and found dead behind church

The body of an eight-year-old girl who was reported missing was found in a furrow in Lindley, Free State on Tuesday by a community member who was ...
News
1 week ago

Missing teen found dead with stab wound in her back

A search for a missing 16-year-old Free State girl has ended in tragedy after her body was discovered by a passer-by in the early hours of Monday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Polokwane police hunt for gang who stole woman's stokvel money South Africa
  3. Police search for suspects who robbed Mozambican taxi with 16 passengers South Africa
  4. And now for some good news! Eskom suspends load-shedding until Friday South Africa
  5. Nine shot dead while drinking in North West yard on Day of Reconciliation South Africa

Latest Videos

Erik ten Hag ‘very proud’ after Manchester United stalemate at Liverpool
'It is satisfying,' - Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker after winning Carling ...