South Africa

No waste removal in Ekurhuleni on Christmas Day

19 December 2023 - 16:41 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The City of Ekurhuleni's waste removal services will work during the holiday period.
The City of Ekurhuleni's waste removal services will work during the holiday period.
Image: City of Ekurhuleni

The City of Ekurhuleni’s waste removal services will be fully operational during the festive season, except on Christmas Day. 

“All sections due to be serviced on the Monday of Christmas will be serviced the following week, on Monday as per the waste removal calendar,” the municipality said. 

It said on all other days, including New Year’s Day, waste removal services will continue as normal. 

The municipality said it is against council policy to give Christmas boxes to the city’s waste officials for services rendered. This is a practice prevalent during the festive season as many residents tend to give small gifts to the officials, it added. 

“The city cautions against this act of kindness because we have had incidents where residents were abused by officials if they refused to give anything. In most instances this becomes a distraction and affects service delivery on the ground,” said municipality spokesperson Zweli Dlamini. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Ramaphosa to revamp his old high school as visit video causes a stir

President Cyril Ramaphosa retracing his childhood memories at the weekend by visiting his old high school, Raluswielo Secondary in Venda, has caused ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Thief strips metal sheeting from Usindiso building

A man has been arrested for stripping metal sheeting from the burnt Usindiso building on the corner of Frederick and Delvers streets in ...
News
5 hours ago

Tshwane water officials 'held hostage' by angry residents in Mabopane

Tshwane water and sanitation department officials came under attack while cracking down on illegal connections at the Mabopane reservoir on Thursday.
News
4 days ago

One person’s waste is another’s wage

In the final report in a two-part series on Johannesburg's informal settlements near wealthy suburbs, Thanduxolo Jika and Phathu Luvhengo describe ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

'R270 well spent': Ekurhuleni woman's power restored after she buys part herself

It's a story with a happy ending for a resident of Primrose in Ekurhuleni who allegedly spent 18 days without electricity after a circuit breaker ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. NSPCA obtains order interdicting spread of defamatory, false statements South Africa
  3. Paramedic Gerco van Deventer still in Algeria after release from Al-Qaeda ... South Africa
  4. Teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged killer admits he wore her top when leaving ... South Africa
  5. 'Being Nigerian is not a crime,' say Nigerians in protest after death of ... News

Latest Videos

Murder accused's father weeps in court after bail proceedings in Kirsten Kluyts ...
South African ex-President Jacob Zuma has denounced the ANC and pledged to vote ...