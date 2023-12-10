One person’s waste is another’s wage

In the final report in a two-part series on Johannesburg's informal settlements near wealthy suburbs, Thanduxolo Jika and Phathu Luvhengo describe how the waste of the wealthy lures the poor to a crucial role as wastepickers

Along the N1 in northern Johannesburg, a few metres from Eskom’s Megawatt Park headquarters in Sunninghill, about 30 wastepickers have set up home on land belonging to national roads agency Sanral. What began as a smattering of small plastic tents has mushroomed into a shack settlement and an unsightly rubbish dump...