One person’s waste is another’s wage
In the final report in a two-part series on Johannesburg's informal settlements near wealthy suburbs, Thanduxolo Jika and Phathu Luvhengo describe how the waste of the wealthy lures the poor to a crucial role as wastepickers
10 December 2023 - 00:00
Along the N1 in northern Johannesburg, a few metres from Eskom’s Megawatt Park headquarters in Sunninghill, about 30 wastepickers have set up home on land belonging to national roads agency Sanral. What began as a smattering of small plastic tents has mushroomed into a shack settlement and an unsightly rubbish dump...
