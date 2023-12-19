South Africa

Three accused of funeral policy fraud admit guilt

19 December 2023 - 21:50
Three people accused of falsifying documents to claim a fraudulent funeral policy have admitted guilt and were accordingly convicted in the Gqeberha regional court on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

A fraudulent funeral plan, wherein the deceased’s date of death was changed to 15 months after her actual passing, backfired on the accused, resulting in their conviction in the Gqeberha regional court on Tuesday.

One of the accomplices gave such damning testimony against herself and her co-accused, that all three had no choice but to change their pleas and admit their part in the attempt to defraud Metropolitan out of R30,000 in 2014.

Phumelela Radu, Mbulelo Victor Manyathi and Mandisa Sibham changed their pleas and admitted guilt before magistrate Hannes Claassen.

They were accordingly found guilty.

Their co-accused, Lucky John Swartbooi, died during the course of the trial.

A fifth man, Sakhumzi Bazi, who according to his co-accused was set to receive the entire R30,000 funeral policy, was never traced by the police.

Manyathi, a former DA councillor, is also implicated in the R24.6m toilet tender fraud matter alongside city manager Noxolo Nqwazi, suspended housing boss Mvuleni Mapu and ANC regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula, who has since stepped aside.

In that matter, the state alleges that Manyathi, along with former DA councillors Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins, received R100,000 for switching sides during the vote of no confidence that saw then-mayor Athol Trollip ousted.

The convictions on Tuesday came after Radu’s earlier testimony left all three accused without much choice other than pleading guilty.

