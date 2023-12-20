South Africa

Traffic officer bust by undercover Hawks agent for 'extorting R100'

Undercover agent exposes corruption after several tip-offs about extortion, allegedly by traffic officers and SAPS members

20 December 2023 - 17:00
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A traffic officer will appear in court in January for allegedly extorting R100 from a Hawks officer who posed as a motorist. Stock photo.
A traffic officer will appear in court in January for allegedly extorting R100 from a Hawks officer who posed as a motorist. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/fotokita

A traffic officer is to appear in court eight months after his arrest for allegedly extorting R100 from an undercover Hawks agent.

The Hawks on the West Rand received tip-offs about corrupt activities by metro police, provincial traffic police, SAPS and municipal traffic officers in Gauteng.

They sent undercover agents to the area to carry out a “buy and bust” operation, said Hawks spokesperson W/O Wendy Nkabi.

One of the agents, who drove a car without the front number plate, was stopped on the corners of the N12 and R28 by a traffic officer on May 6.

“[The officer] extorted an amount of R100 from an agent for driving without the front number plate. The agent gave feedback and returned with the Hawks investigators to point out the suspect,” Nkabi said.

The traffic official tried to evade arrest by fleeing, but was chased and arrested.

The officer, 31, faces charges of corruption and will appear in the Westonaria magistrate’s court on January 16.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Order obtained to freeze bank accounts of 'holiday swindler'

The National Consumer Commission, together with the National Prosecuting Authority, have obtained a preservation order against a Fourways man accused ...
News
2 hours ago

Three accused of funeral policy fraud admit guilt

A fraudulent funeral plan, wherein the deceased’s date of death was changed to 15 months after her actual passing, backfired on the accused, ...
News
20 hours ago

‘A lot of evidence was secured’: Batohi on Koko case as he pushes for ABB's prosecution

National Prosecuting Authority head Shamila Batohi has pinned the authority's “setback” in former Eskom boss Matshela Koko's R2.2bn corruption case ...
News
2 days ago

Traffic cop who demanded bribe from man speeding his pregnant wife to hospital gets penalty hike

A R10,000 fine for a traffic officer convicted for soliciting a R1,000 bribe in 2014 from a man rushing his pregnant wife to hospital was too ...
News
6 days ago

Former human settlement employees in court to face corruption charges

Former employees of the Tshwane department of human settlements appeared in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court sitting in Palm ...
News
1 week ago

Cop accused of colluding with petrol attendant in R400 fuel card fraud granted bail

An Eastern Cape police officer charged with R400 fraud using a state petrol card, together with a petrol attendant, was released on R2,000 bail on ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 167 Bafokeng miners surface but 2,038 stay underground South Africa
  2. 100 firefighters battle blaze across Simon’s Town mountain slopes South Africa
  3. Kirsten Kluyts’ last morning described in court South Africa
  4. Angola's Isabel dos Santos loses fight against freezing order over assets Africa
  5. Teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged killer admits he wore her top when leaving ... South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa: Families anxiously wait outside underground mine protest
Murder accused's father weeps in court after bail proceedings in Kirsten Kluyts ...