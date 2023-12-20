The bail hearing of Bafana Mahungela, the 21-year old student accused of the rape and murder of teacher Kirsten Kluyts, continues in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Earlier this week the court heard the accused was seen on camera leaving the crime scene wearing the deceased's T-shirt.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Kirsten Kluyts murder: accused Bafana Mahungela’s bail hearing continues
Courtesy: SABC News
