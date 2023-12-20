South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Kirsten Kluyts murder: accused Bafana Mahungela’s bail hearing continues

20 December 2023 - 09:40 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The bail hearing of Bafana Mahungela, the 21-year old student accused of the rape and murder of teacher Kirsten Kluyts, continues in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Earlier this week the court heard the accused was seen on camera leaving the crime scene wearing the deceased's T-shirt.

READ MORE:

Rape charge questioned in Kirsten Kluyts case as evidence refutes it

The issue of whether Kristen Kluyts was raped before her murder came under the spotlight as fresh details from the post mortem report compiled after ...
News
17 hours ago

Kirsten Kluyts murder accused tells court why he had her clothes

The man accused of raping and murdering a school teacher says he was shocked and traumatised to learn of the charges against him as he vehemently ...
News
6 days ago

Three men accused of killing women get their day in court

Private security people, community members and the police’s cold unit achieve success in the fight against gender-based violence
News
2 weeks ago
