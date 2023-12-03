News

Three men accused of killing women get their day in court

Private security people, community members and the police’s cold unit achieve success in the fight against gender-based violence

03 December 2023 - 00:00

A combination of private detective work, help from community members and swift action by the police’s cold case unit this week culminated in three blows struck against gender-based violence...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Sleepover rapist's' first victim speaks out News
  2. Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo hit back at sex rumour News
  3. Beloved teacher retires after a lifetime of moulding young minds News
  4. UIF billions concern over Nxesi's bold plan to spend R15bn on 2-million 'work ... News
  5. Three men accused of killing women get their day in court News

Latest Videos

Racial slur used in live stream
Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court