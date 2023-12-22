South Africa

Christmas basket price check of items most likely to feature in celebrations

22 December 2023 - 11:43
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Christmas crackers put spark into festive season gatherings.
Image: Supplied

'Tis the season for festive feasts and decorated tables as many families enjoy a Christmas lunch or dinner. 

TimesLIVE conducted an informal price comparison of seven items most likely to feature as part of the festivities on Monday. 

Items such as turkey, gammon, mince pies, lamb roast, brandy pudding, baubles and crackers were priced at Woolworths, Spar, Checkers and Pick n Pay.

These are the results of the price check conducted in the past two weeks.

Christmas basket breakdown:

Turkey:

  • Woolworths — not available
  • Checkers — up to R377.58
  • Pick n Pay — not available
  • Spar — R285-R311

Lamb roast:

  • Woolworths — R179.99 per kg
  • Checkers — R189.99 per kg
  • Pick n Pay — R169.99 per kg
  • Spar — R169.99 per kg

Gammon:

  • Woolworths — R109.99 per kg
  • Checkers — R119.99 per kg
  • Pick n Pay — R94.99 per kg
  • Spar — R89.00 per kg

Brandy pudding:

  • Woolworths — R159.99 for 450g
  • Checkers — R99.95 for 400g
  • Pick n Pay — R159.99 for 450g
  • Spar — R104.99 for 400g
Mince pies made of fruit and pastry are enjoyed on Christmas morning or with afternoon tea.
Image: Christoph Hoffman

Mince pies (6 pack):

  • Woolworths — R54.99
  • Checkers — R44.99
  • Pick n Pay — R54.99
  • Spar — R45.99

Christmas Baubles:

  • Woolworths — R269.00 for 20 pieces
  • Checkers — R129.99 for 20 pieces
  • Pick n Pay — R189.99 for 20 pieces
  • Spar — not available

Christmas crackers:

  • Woolworths — R220 for a 12-pack (set of wooden pencils, mini bouncing ball, Christmas shape dough cutter, wooden stencil pencil, mystery calculator)
  • Checkers — R179.99 for a 12-pack (paper matchstick, puzzle, nail file, mini pen, bottle opener, mini memo pad)
  • Pick n Pay — R149.99 for a 12 pack (cards, marbles, bottle opener, screwdrivers, heart shape frame)
  • Spar — R219.99 for a 12 pack (not available).

TimesLIVE

