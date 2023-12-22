What does the European Super League verdict mean for football?

The court said Uefa and Fifa contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a Super League and abused their dominant position by forbidding clubs to compete in the ESL.

The court said regulating and organising sporting competitions was not an infringement of EU competition law and sports federations can refuse third parties access to the market, but only if the refusal is justified by genuine objectives.

The court said at this moment “there is no framework for Fifa and Uefa rules ensuring they are transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate”.

The court's ruling said both bodies must “comply with the competition rules and respect the freedoms of movement”, adding t their rules on approval, control and sanctions amounted to unjustified restrictions on the freedom to provide services.

“The court observes the organisation of inter-club football competitions and the exploitation of the media rights are, quite evidently, economic activities,” it said.

“They must therefore comply with the competition rules and respect the freedoms of movement.”

However, the court said the judgment did not necessarily mean the ESL project must be approved. That is for the Spanish court to decide.

In this case, the Court of Justice only interpreted EU law or the validity of an EU act, it did not decide the dispute itself.