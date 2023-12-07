Lifestyle

Q&A | Culinary school graduate Kayleigh Reddy is only getting started in the kitchen

In October the aspiring chef won the HTA School of Culinary Art Legacy Chef Competition by cooking up an impressive three-course meal. We asked her to dish on the experience

07 December 2023 - 10:45
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
HTA School of Culinary Art Legacy Chef Competition winner Kayleigh Reddy.
Image: Aaron Morris

Budding chefs have been putting their skills to the test as part of the HTA School of Culinary Art Legacy Chef Competition for the past eight years. Each year, the students astound, showcasing the skills and knowledge they gained over the course of their studies.

Created to inspire young students who aspire to enter the world of food, the competition exposes students to a range of quality products and ingredients which they are tasked with incorporating into their dishes.

Seven full-time second-year students were selected to participate in this year’s competition which took place in October but ultimately it was Kayleigh Reddy who walked away with the title of winner. We spoke to her to find out more about her journey over the past two years, what she’s planning next and what she’s been cooking up in the kitchen. 

What did the win mean for you and your career?

Winning the competition spurred substantial growth in my creativity and confidence. It brought forth various opportunities, such as interviews and recognition as a chef. The sense of accomplishment continues to inspire me to strive for excellence in every aspect of my culinary journey.

You've now completed your final year of the two-year full-time Culinary Arts Programme at HTA. What are your plans for next year?

My plans involve immersing myself in the vibrant world of Japanese cuisine. I aim to master the intricacies of diverse Asian flavours, techniques and culinary traditions. These include mastery of sushi preparation, understanding umami-rich flavours and knowledge of traditional Japanese cooking techniques. 

What dishes did you prepare as part of the competition?

The three-course competition meal included poached fish, roasted fennel, fennel panna cotta, pickled radish, chimichurri and fish broth for starter; bacon and Swiss chard-stuffed galantine, balsamic-glazed roasted carrots, beetroot purée, orange reduction and deep-fried Swiss chard for main course; and yoghurt mousse, vanilla parfait, cinnamon crumble, apple compote, ginger curd, salted caramel and apple slices for dessert. 

Reddy's poached fish, roasted fennel, fennel panna cotta, pickled radish, chimichurri and fish broth starter.
Image: Aaron Morris
Reddy's bacon and Swiss chard-stuffed galantine, balsamic-glazed roasted carrots, beetroot purée, orange reduction and deep-fried Swiss chard for main course.
Image: Aaron Morris

Which of your skills were vital in ensuring your win?

Creativity in flavour combinations, precision in cooking techniques and consistency shown throughout courses. 

How would you describe your two years at HTA?

Achieving my dream of attending cooking school is a significant accomplishment. It opened doors to a world of culinary knowledge, skill development and opportunities to turn my passion into a rewarding career.

Reddy's dessert of yoghurt mousse, vanilla parfait, cinnamon crumble, apple compote, ginger curd, salted caramel and apple slices.
Image: Aaron Morris

Is this course something you would suggest that prospective students should consider? Why?

Culinary school changes your insight on everything you thought you knew about gastronomy. Attending this particular course provides you with education in culinary techniques, theory and kitchen management. You gain hands-on experience in industry placement, learning from experienced chefs about diverse cuisines. This course helps refine your palate and expand your culinary repertoire. It also offers networking opportunities, mentorship and a foundation for entering the competitive culinary industry with skill and confidence.

What is your favourite dish to prepare for Christmas and can you share a tip to ensure it comes out perfectly?

Roasted leg of lamb is one of my favourite dishes to prepare for Christmas. A tip would be to develop a charred crust that creates a great flavour dimension.

