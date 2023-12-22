South Africa

Limpopo cops arrest three suspects and recover illegal mining equipment

22 December 2023 - 22:18 By TimesLIVE
Three alleged zama zama were arrested in Limpopo on Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The police illegal mining task team and South African National Defence Force members arrested three suspects and recovered abandoned suspected illegal mining equipment during “Operation Vala Umgodi” in Limpopo on Friday. 

Some of the items found abandoned at the Mavalani illegal mining site included a phenduka — a makeshift processor made from repurposed gas cylinders — shovels, spades, picks, gas cylinders, cooking pots and silver round balls used for crushing suspected precious minerals. 

“On Friday during the operation three suspects aged between 24 and 46 were arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act,” police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said. 

He said the suspects will make their first appearance in the Giyani magistrate's court soon. 

