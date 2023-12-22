The police illegal mining task team and South African National Defence Force members arrested three suspects and recovered abandoned suspected illegal mining equipment during “Operation Vala Umgodi” in Limpopo on Friday.
Some of the items found abandoned at the Mavalani illegal mining site included a phenduka — a makeshift processor made from repurposed gas cylinders — shovels, spades, picks, gas cylinders, cooking pots and silver round balls used for crushing suspected precious minerals.
“On Friday during the operation three suspects aged between 24 and 46 were arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act,” police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said.
He said the suspects will make their first appearance in the Giyani magistrate's court soon.
TimesLIVE
Limpopo cops arrest three suspects and recover illegal mining equipment
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
The police illegal mining task team and South African National Defence Force members arrested three suspects and recovered abandoned suspected illegal mining equipment during “Operation Vala Umgodi” in Limpopo on Friday.
Some of the items found abandoned at the Mavalani illegal mining site included a phenduka — a makeshift processor made from repurposed gas cylinders — shovels, spades, picks, gas cylinders, cooking pots and silver round balls used for crushing suspected precious minerals.
“On Friday during the operation three suspects aged between 24 and 46 were arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act,” police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said.
He said the suspects will make their first appearance in the Giyani magistrate's court soon.
TimesLIVE
MORE
LISTEN | 'Crime does not pay': RTMC undercover to arrest cops, motorists for bribery
Sebokeng residents plead with police minister to help them fight crime in their community
Man arrested after drug seizure at Polokwane house
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos