South Africa

LISTEN | 'Crime does not pay': RTMC undercover to arrest cops, motorists for bribery

21 December 2023 - 13:47
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
The Road Traffic Management Corporation says crime does not pay as it goes on an undercover mission to arrest officials who ask for bribes and motorists who pay them. File photo.
Image: Times LIVE

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is on an undercover mission to arrest officials and motorists guilty of bribery.

Listen:

Last week it arrested nine officials for fraud and corruption in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal after whistle-blowing from members of the public.

The corporation has again warned corrupt law enforcement officials that they will find themselves behind bars if they solicit bribes. Motorists are also not exempted from punishment.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, RTMC CEO Makhosini Msibi said: “We don’t only want to arrest the traffic officers, we also want to arrest those who participated in the commission of the crime because you, as a motorist, have the responsibility to refuse to pay a bribe.”

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the corporation conducts such operations throughout the year.

TimesLIVE

