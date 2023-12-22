South Africa

Mom and daughter critical after Durban drive-by shooting

22 December 2023 - 12:02 By TIMESLIVE
Two women are in a critical condition after they were shot in Inanda Road in Durban.
Image: Reaction Unit of SA

Two women are in a critical condition after they were shot in Inanda Road, Durban on Friday. 

Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA said they were alerted to the shooting shortly after 10.30am.

“It was established the occupants of a white bakkie opened fire on a white BMW X5. Two females in the SUV were seriously injured. About 30 spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene.”

Both women were stabilised before being transported to hospital by ambulance.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a search is under way for the suspects who opened fire on the mother, believed to be in her early 50s, and her 30-year-old daughter.

“The mother and her daughter, who are business partners, were reportedly driving from their home to their business premises when they came under heavy gunfire,” he said.

TimesLIVE

