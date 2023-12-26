South Africa

Rip tide claims local at Klein Brak Beach in Western Cape

26 December 2023 - 11:27 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A 66-year-old man is believed to have drowned in a rip current at a Western Cape beach. Stock photo.
A 66-year-old man is believed to have drowned in a rip current at a Western Cape beach. Stock photo.
Image: 123/alexzaitsev

A 66-year-old man who was swimming with a friend drowned when he got caught in a rip current at Klein Brak Beach in the Western Cape on Monday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's (NSRI) Craig Lambinon said lifeguards who were preparing for duty at about 8.40am were alerted to a drowning about 450m from their lifeguard tower. 

It appears the man and his friend had been swimming together when they may have been caught in rip currents, said Lambinon.

"It was found that the 66-year-old local male had been in difficulty in the water and he had been rescued from the water by his friend, also a local, who described to NSRI how she had managed to swim the man to the beach even though he was lifeless in the water."

Lifeguards determined that the man was not breathing and had no pulse. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was declared dead by paramedics.

The body of the man was taken to the mortuary and police have opened an inquest docket.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Heavy rains, flooding expected in many parts of the country

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for disruptive rainfall that may cause localised flooding in several regions of the country on ...
News
10 hours ago

Six dead and 10 missing after Ladysmith Christmas Eve floods

Six people have died and 10 people are missing following floods that swept through Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on Christmas Eve.
News
12 hours ago

One feared drowned, six rescued at Eastern Cape beach

One person is feared to have drowned off East London’s Eastern Beach during a busy long weekend, while six others narrowly escaped with their lives ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Three women found dead in Bloemfontein in separate incidents South Africa
  3. Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith South Africa
  4. Five heartbreaking stories involving children that sent shock waves in 2023 South Africa
  5. Rip tide claims local at Klein Brak Beach in Western Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...