South Africa

Bathers cautioned as full moon brings powerful rip currents, swells to Cape coast

27 December 2023 - 16:22 By TIMESLIVE
Bathers are urged to swim at beaches where lifeguards are on duty.
Image: Supplied

Authorities have urged beachgoers to be cautious over the coming days as the arrival of the full moon is likely to be accompanied by strong rip currents and big swells on the Cape coast.

Amid windy conditions on the peninsula, lifeguards have been busy. One incident in the past few days was a mass rescue at Monwabisi Beach, with three non-fatal drownings. The patients were transported to Khayelitsha Hospital for treatment.

There have been four drownings since December 1, according to City of Cape Town records.

“With the arrival of the full moon, stronger rip currents and bigger swells are likely,” the city’s recreation and parks department said on Wednesday.

“It is of concern that the drownings took place outside designated bathing areas or outside lifeguard duty hours,” said community services and health MMC Patricia van der Ross.

“We request the public to swim only where and when lifeguards are on duty, between their red and yellow flags. Take heed of the warnings about rip currents and stronger swells in the days ahead.”

The Identikidz project, in which children are tagged on arrival at the beach with a band containing their caregiver’s details, has since mid-December tagged 48,957 children, with 65 lost children reunited with their caregivers.

