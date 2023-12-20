It brings together eight interlocking ecosystems and 10 unique destinations: Maphelane, Lake St Lucia/St Lucia Estuary, Cape Vidal and the Eastern Shores, Charters Creek and the Western Shores, False Bay, Sodwana Bay, Mkhuze, Lake Sibaya, Coastal Forest and Kosi Bay.
“One thing I like about iSimangaliso is that you leave [your] business in Durban and Johannesburg and come to the coolest lake with fresh air,” said CFO Qhamu Mntambo.
“The environment is amazing. The trees you see in town are planted but here you see trees that are natural. If you see a forest, you are definitely seeing a forest,” said Mntambo.
IN PICS | Fun facts about iSimangaliso Wetland Park
'We're ready for our visitors,' say park's bosses amid exciting changes
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
With the arrival of lifeguards in St Lucia and the launch of a digital registration system, iSimangaliso Wetland Park is expecting to see an increase in visitors this year.
The changes are set to eliminate long and frustrating queues for booking and registration and ensure safety for visitors at the beach. The park is a huge protected area situated in the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal. Stretching up the northern reaches of the province from the Msunduzi River for 332,000ha towards the border with Mozambique, the iSimangaliso Wetland Park is one of the country's World Heritage sites.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
To boost tourism , iSimangaliso has moved from a manual to a digital booking system.
“Instead of standing in long queues you can book your trip on your phone without going to a teller. When you get to the gate you show your phone and they scan the bar code. The system is easy,” said Mntambo.
The park’s centrepiece is the vast Lake St Lucia, where beach lovers can now swim under the supervision of lifeguards.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
“We are ready to welcome the influx of people. Our beaches are ready, our beaches are safe. We have our lifeguards positioned in places where we expect people to enjoy themselves,” said Thandi Shabalala, marketing and brand manager at iSimangaliso.
Cruising on the lake, tourists can enjoy different species including rhinos, birds and crocodiles.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Shabalala said they are working with stakeholders to ensure the safety of visitors.
She urged people not to bring alcohol.
“We are encouraging people not to drink and go to the beaches. We have stop and go areas where we will check for alcohol because we want people to come and enjoy the area and leave our places safe. You are not going to see this beauty if you come intoxicated. It is fine to enjoy yourself but if alcohol is involved you must stay away from the water because this can be dangerous,” she said.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Shabalala is confident the water is safe for swimming.
“Our beaches are safe. Our beaches are healthy. This is a protected area. There is so much that is monitored to ensure our waters are safe for people to swim. The entire coastline of iSimangaliso is protected on many levels, including some being sanctuary areas,” she said.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
“There are water activities such as boat cruises ... You can explore our park and see animals. We say we have the big eight because on land we have the big five and in the sea we have whales, sharks and turtles, including the leatherback.”
There are also horse riding activities and guided trails where visitors can get to know more than 530 different birds and other species.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
