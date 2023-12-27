South Africa

Community members apprehend man suspected of raping girl, 16

27 December 2023 - 22:18 By TimesLIVE
Limpopo police commissioner Lt Gen Thembi Hadebe has applauded the approach displayed by the community of Lulekani in Limpopo which led to the apprehension of a rape suspect. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

Members of the community in Lulekani near Phalaborwa in Limpopo restrained a man suspected of raping a 16-year-old girl until police came to arrest him on Tuesday. 

The girl left her home with friends on Monday evening at Humulani village to celebrate Christmas in the area. When she was walking home alone at about 2:30am on Tuesday, she was accosted by an unknown male suspect who was following her. The suspect produced a knife and dragged her to an abandoned house and allegedly raped her. 

On her way home, the girl met three men and told them about the rape incident.   

“The trio mobilised the members of the community while following the suspect until he reached his residence," police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said.

“The suspect was later placed under an arrest by the community who immediately called the police."

During the arrest, a cellphone and umbrella belonging to the girl were recovered. 

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe applauded the approach displayed by the community in ensuring apprehension of the suspect without taking the law into their own hands and committing mob justice. 

“I sincerely appreciate the good partnership between the public and police in combating crime in the province to rid out these type of individuals from the society,” she said. 

The suspect is expected to appear before the Lulekani magistrate’s court soon to face charges of rape. 

TimesLIVE 

