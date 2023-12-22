South Africa

Manhunt for suspect who kidnapped and raped a 15-year-old in Malamulele

22 December 2023 - 06:52
The 15-year-old was alone in the Malamulele CBD on Tuesday when an unknown man threatened her with a firearm, forced her into his vehicle and drove off. File image.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

Police in Malamulele have launched a manhunt for an unknown male suspect after the kidnapping and rape of a 15-year-old girl on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba, said information indicates the 15-year-old was alone in the Malamulele CBD on Tuesday at about 5pm when an unknown man threatened her with a firearm, forced her into his vehicle and drove off.

The suspect drove to an unknown area raped the victim inside his vehicle.

“The next day the suspect dropped her at a taxi rank and drove off. She boarded a taxi and went home,” he said.

Mashaba said police investigations are ongoing.

Police have urged anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to report at Malamulele police station, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, report to their nearest police station or use the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

