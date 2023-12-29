South Africa

Four-month-old baby allegedly stolen by 'caregivers' in Kriel

29 December 2023 - 15:10 By KGAUGELO MASWENENG
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Lalicia Magumbu was reportedly stolen from her home in Kriel on Thursday.
Lalicia Magumbu was reportedly stolen from her home in Kriel on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

A four-month-old baby girl has been “stolen” by  two women who allegedly impersonated caregivers in Kriel, Mpumalanga. 

The child's mother said she was taken on Thursday.

On Friday police asked the community to help find and reunite Lalicia Magumbu with her mom.

“According to information, the women approached Lalicia Magumbu's mother at her home in Thubelihle outside Kriel and promised to donate food for the baby,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

“The two are said to have indicated that before they could donate, they needed to take the child to the clinic for immunisation.

“The girl was not brought back by the two women.

 

“According to the family, the baby was wearing a pink babygrow.”

Police called on anyone who might have information on her whereabouts to assist by contacting the Kriel police on 082-798-0723 or the Crime Stop number 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Mpumalanga woman who stole newborn baby sentenced to 5 years' imprisonment

A Mpumalanga woman who stole a newborn in 2001 was on Wednesday sentenced to five years' imprisonment for kidnapping by the Ermelo regional court.
News
3 months ago

Four-month-old baby safely reunited with Soweto family after kidnapping

A four-month-old infant has been safely reunited with his family after being kidnapped on Tuesday outside his home in Dobsonville, Soweto.
News
6 months ago

Dad silent on 'kidnapped' two-month-old baby boy

A Durban father whose two-month-old baby boy was allegedly kidnapped during a robbery in Welbedacht West does not want to speak about the ordeal.
News
9 months ago

Two-month old baby kidnapped during suspected house robbery in Durban

A two-month-old baby was kidnapped by armed suspects who robbed his family at their home in Welbedacht West in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on ...
News
9 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban residents with JoJo tanks urged to disconnect them from city's system South Africa
  2. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  3. Landlord ordered to restore generator use to gym during load-shedding South Africa
  4. Cops shed more light on Mbongeni Ngema's fatal car crash South Africa
  5. Iran executes four 'saboteurs' linked to Israel's Mossad World

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...