South Africa

High court showdown over New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Cape Town

29 December 2023 - 10:16 By Kim Swartz
The high court will decide whether a New Year's Eve fireworks display will go ahead at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/nd3000

The V&A Waterfront and Cape of Good Hope SPCA will face off in court on Friday in a wrangle over a New Year's Eve fireworks display set to take place at one of the continent's most visited tourist destinations.

The SPCA is seeking an urgent interdict at the high court in Cape Town to prevent the midnight display going ahead, saying it poses a threat to endangered, threatened and protected species at the V&A Waterfront and Table Bay Harbour.

The V&A Waterfront, which attracts almost 24-million visitors a year, said on Thursday the display would go ahead, unless a court says otherwise, after successfully appealing against a decision by the City of Cape Town to withdraw a noise permit for the event. 

Cape of Good Hope SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse told Cape Talk in an interview: “The city is a sponsor of the V&A Waterfront’s event and the city has made a contribution of R500,000 towards the event on condition their fireworks display does not exceed five minutes, so it is evident the city has no issue with fireworks taking place.”

The SPCA application includes submissions and reports from 29 experts highlighting the “harm domestic and wild animals will suffer” as a consequence of the fireworks.

“The V&A Waterfront and Table Bay Harbour are home to endangered, threatened and protected species that will suffer immense harm and injuries,” said the SPCA.

“There has been a large public outcry from animal welfare organisations, animal rights groups, concerned residents and others regarding the planned fireworks display. However, this has fallen on deaf ears.”

The V&A Waterfront said on Thursday: “We've taken everyone into consideration, including residents, tenants and visitors to the Waterfront. We'll have a fireworks display at midnight and it will only last five minutes.

“We wanted to give you plenty of notice so you can make any necessary arrangements to minimise the noise and disruption for yourself, your family and your furry friends.”

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

