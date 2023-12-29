South Africa

Ladysmith floods death toll rises to 13

29 December 2023 - 10:13
The death toll has risen to 13 after six more bodies were recovered following the Christmas Eve flash floods in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: IPSS

KZN police confirmed search and rescue teams — which include police divers, the K9 search and rescue unit and SAPS officers from Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Umhlali, Empangeni, Vryheid and Newcastle — recovered the bodies on Thursday.

“The search, which is also supported by NSRI station 5, the Alfred Duma local municipality, the Al-Imdaad Foundation, Sharaj rescue, Working on Fire and other private organisations, will continue until all the missing people have been accounted for,” said KZN SAPS spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda. 

After a visit to the area on Wednesday, co-operative governance MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi said the families of the victims would be supported.

TimesLIVE

