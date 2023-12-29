The death toll has risen to 13 after six more bodies were recovered after the Christmas Eve flash floods in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.
KZN police confirmed search and rescue teams — which include police divers, the K9 search and rescue unit and SAPS officers from Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Umhlali, Empangeni, Vryheid and Newcastle — recovered the bodies on Thursday.
“The search, which is also supported by NSRI station 5, the Alfred Duma local municipality, the Al-Imdaad Foundation, Sharaj rescue, Working on Fire and other private organisations, will continue until all the missing people have been accounted for,” said KZN SAPS spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda.
After a visit to the area on Wednesday, co-operative governance MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi said the families of the victims would be supported.
TimesLIVE
Ladysmith floods death toll rises to 13
Image: IPSS
The death toll has risen to 13 after six more bodies were recovered after the Christmas Eve flash floods in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.
KZN police confirmed search and rescue teams — which include police divers, the K9 search and rescue unit and SAPS officers from Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Umhlali, Empangeni, Vryheid and Newcastle — recovered the bodies on Thursday.
“The search, which is also supported by NSRI station 5, the Alfred Duma local municipality, the Al-Imdaad Foundation, Sharaj rescue, Working on Fire and other private organisations, will continue until all the missing people have been accounted for,” said KZN SAPS spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda.
After a visit to the area on Wednesday, co-operative governance MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi said the families of the victims would be supported.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Several provinces should brace for severe thunderstorms on Friday
Number of missing people in KZN floods rises to 11
Devastating flood leaves KZN community reeling
Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith
Eight-year-old boy swept away in river takes KZN flood death toll to 7
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos