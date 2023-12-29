Travel

Bespoke holidays in SA for the fabulously rich

For high-rollers looking for summer sun, South Africa has plenty of extravagance on offer

29 December 2023 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Globally, opulent holidays might be associated with hanging out in Monte Carlo, skiing in Aspen or yachting in the Maldives, but South Africa — and Cape Town in particular — is no slouch in terms of luxury offerings for the fabulously rich...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SPONSORED | DJ Zinhle's favourite Remy Martin cocktails Food
  2. Ultra-wealthy shell out big bucks to see in the new year Food
  3. Obituary: Dennis Sehlabane: 'Lunch Bar' star Lifestyle
  4. Jail rape melted the ice in brutal gangster's heart Lifestyle
  5. Bespoke holidays in SA for the fabulously rich Travel

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...