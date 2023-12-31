South Africa

Mpumalanga cops probe murder case after charred remains of two found in burnt car

31 December 2023 - 12:29
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The bodies of two people who were gruesomely killed were discovered in Mpumalanga on Saturday morning.
The bodies of two people who were gruesomely killed were discovered in Mpumalanga on Saturday morning.
Image: X/@SAPoliceService

The burnt remains of two people were found in a charred vehicle in Masoyi, Mpumalanga, on Saturday.

According to Mpumalanga police, residents of Nhlalakahle Trust spotted two male bodies in the vehicle in the morning, spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.

Police were called to the scene and on arrival, found one of the deceased lying outside the vehicle. The second body was found inside the burnt vehicle, Mohlala said.

“The victims, aged 36 and 39, were certified dead by paramedics at the scene. Police have instituted an investigation into who might have been involved in the gruesome murders,” he said.

It is suspected the victims were murdered after allegations of stock theft in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to report to the nearest police station.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned residents taking the law into their own hands.

“Vigilantism will never be a solution to crime and we urge communities to work hand-in-hand with us on issues of crime. One cannot correct a wrong act with another act of crime,” Manamela said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Kirsten Kluyts murder accused Bafana Mahungela denied bail

Bafana Mahungela, charged with the murder of Sandton schoolteacher Kirsten Kluyts, was denied bail by the Alexandra regional court on Friday after he ...
News
2 days ago

'Prophet' arrested after woman, daughter raped and killed in Limpopo

A 35-year-old man from Jane Furse in Limpopo was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a woman and her daughter in Oaks village on ...
News
1 day ago

North West man in court after girlfriend's murder on Christmas Day

A 29-year-old man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend on Christmas Day appeared in the Madikwe magistrate’s court on Thursday to face a charge of ...
News
2 days ago

Wife of murdered Umlazi cop to ring in 2024 behind bars

Murder accused Nongcebo Faith Ntombela's mood matched the gloomy weather after her bid for bail was turned down in the Umlazi magistrate's court on ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Notorious convicts released on parole in 2023 South Africa
  3. Landlord ordered to restore generator use to gym during load-shedding South Africa
  4. Cops shed more light on Mbongeni Ngema's fatal car crash South Africa
  5. Man denied bail after being arrested twice for impersonating doctor South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...