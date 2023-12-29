The body of the Delta Park High School teacher was found on a path near the Sandton Sports Club after she vanished while taking part in a MyRun event in Parkmore.
A month later, Mahungela was arrested after video footage showed him in the vicinity and captured him wearing her T-shirt.
But Mahungela, a Varsity College student, says he found the body and turned her from her side onto her back to check if she was alive.
After realising she was not breathing, he took off her clothes to avoid leaving his fingerprints.
He said he could not “elaborate” on why he wore her T-shirt, but conceded he later threw away her clothes. He said he left her cellphone next to her body as he did not find it necessary to take it.
His case was postponed to January 19.
TimesLIVE
Kirsten Kluyts murder accused Bafana Mahungela denied bail
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo
Bafana Mahungela, charged with the murder of Sandton schoolteacher Kirsten Kluyts, was denied bail by the Alexandra regional court on Friday after he spent Christmas behind bars pending his bail outcome.
Magistrate Syta Prinsloo said the accused and his representatives failed to prove he should be granted bail.
She believed the state proved there was prima facie evidence of premeditated murder and robbery.
While Mahungela pleaded innocent as he did not flee after the incident, Prinsloo said he probably remained in Gauteng as he believed evidence leading to him was destroyed.
The 21-year-old student is charged with the murder of Kluyts, 34, on October 29.
